Cramlington underpass gets a beautiful makeover with help from Eastlea school pupils
The school’s ‘Brainwaves’ group came up with the fun designs which were adapted by artist John Craggs who then transferred the pictures to the underpass under Durham Road.
Cramlington Town Mayor Helen Morris said: “I’m delighted with the transformation, the footpath is now bright, cheery and fun. This is the second underpass project where the Town Council has collaborated with local schoolchildren and the children are so happy to see their design on the walls. Well done to them!"
Cramlington Town Council youth coordinator Joe Eltringham commented “This has been such a positive project to work on – certainly for the school children and hopefully for local residents too. And we have more partnership work lined up between local schools and the Town Council – watch this space!”