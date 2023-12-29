Smiley sunshine, colourful flowers and cute insects now feature on a Cramlington underpass thanks to a partnership between Cramlington Town Council and Eastlea Primary School.

The school’s ‘Brainwaves’ group came up with the fun designs which were adapted by artist John Craggs who then transferred the pictures to the underpass under Durham Road.

Cramlington Town Mayor Helen Morris said: “I’m delighted with the transformation, the footpath is now bright, cheery and fun. This is the second underpass project where the Town Council has collaborated with local schoolchildren and the children are so happy to see their design on the walls. Well done to them!"

