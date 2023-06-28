News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington Town Mayor delighted by 'wonderful' success for the town at LOVE Northumberland awards

Town Mayor Helen Morris paid tribute to volunteers’ efforts in the town after Cramlington projects scooped three honours at the LOVE Northumberland awards.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read

Friends of Valley Park were the winners in the best urban project category, while Cramlington and District Red Squirrel Group were named winners of the best coast and countryside project award.

Cramlington Town Council’s Wildspaces Hub project, which plans and develops new wildspaces in the town, was also highly commended in the urban projects category.

Cramlington Town Mayor Helen Morris said: “It was wonderful to hear the name Cramlington mentioned again and again.

Cramlington winners at the LOVE Northumberland Awards with the Duchess of Northumberland.Cramlington winners at the LOVE Northumberland Awards with the Duchess of Northumberland.
Cramlington winners at the LOVE Northumberland Awards with the Duchess of Northumberland.
“Firstly through the work of the team at Cramlington Town Council as they continue to develop the Wildspaces Hub and organise events such as Cramlington Conservation Day.

“Then to see two Cramlington community groups win their categories was just amazing.

“We know that Cramlington is a wonderful place and now word is spreading. I congratulate all the volunteers who give their spare time so willingly to make our town the fantastic place we know and love.”

The awards are part of a Northumberland County Council campaign to celebrate community spirit across the county, and were presented at an event at The Alnwick Garden.

Cramlington and District Red Squirrel Group chairman Leon Savage said: “We have won this award because of the time, hard work and support of our wonderful volunteers, they are just fantastic.

“I also want to thank all the other environmental groups who support us so well. We all pull together to do everything we can to protect these wonderful creatures.”

