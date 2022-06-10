Cllr Helen Morris (right) and Maggie Martin with the award.

Cramlington Town Council was among those who have won a Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Award.

The Town Council won a bronze award in the Community Commitment UK category, which recognises companies that ‘have a heart’ and go above and beyond normal business practice to benefit those around them.

Cllr Helen Morris, Chair of the Cramlington Town Council community and youth committee, said: “We're honoured to be presented with this award by The Green Organisation which recognises our commitment and our success in having a positive impact with our Cramlington residents.”

Maggie Martin, Cramlington Town Council community and youth manager, said: “The council is committed to its community engagement and that was clearly recognised by the judges.

"Our entry was based on the development of our community engagement strategy through the formation of a community and youth team.

"The CSR awards recognise the work that has been involved with that strategy.

“We have created various awards schemes which recognise group and individual achievements across Cramlington.

"We have developed a series of community hubs which encourage collaboration and ownership.

“The Council supports an environmentally aware approach – we have supported the introduction of beehives and planted thousands of trees.

“Community engagement is key to the care of our many green spaces, as well as the development of the History and Heritage Hub and the Wildspaces Hub. The community allotment is also a resounding success.