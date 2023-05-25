Cramlington Town Council celebrates new adventure playground in Alexandra Park
Thanks to a £100,000 investment from the town council, the newly installed play area is looking promising after impressing a group of councillors.
The park is just one phase of the council’s wider plan to create an ‘activity zone’ for families so that children of all ages can enjoy outdoor activities.
The park comes shortly after the addition of the dog park, which has provided a safe space for our four-legged family members to have some off-leash fun.
Councillor Mark Swinburn, chair of Cramlington Town Council services committee, said: “I’m delighted with the new play area. We carried out a consultation with the Youth Council and top of their wish list was a zip wire – so here you are!
"And we didn’t just provide one zip wire, we have installed two, so the youngsters can have fun racing against each other.”
Steve Garret, ward councillor, added: “This area is near to the Annie’s Green play area we recently provided for younger children, and with the skate park also being in the vicinity there really is something for youngsters of all ages.”
Fellow ward councillor Paul Ezhilchelvan made similar comments about the new play area. He said: “The creation of this family-friendly zone reflects our focus on the people we represent. I’m sure it will be well-used and I hope it will also be well looked after.”
The long-awaited play park has a number of attractions including a pinning carousel, space nets, climbing challenges, and a fitness trail.
Councillor Norman Dunbar was impressed with the equipment. He said: “This play area features some of the latest designs such as the fantastic Pendulum ‘cliff rider’ and this development is just phase one – there is more to come so watch this space!”
Despite being designed for children of all ages, councillor Christine Dunbar, deputy town mayor, reminded parents of how to keep their children safe at the attraction.
She said: “This is a play area aimed at older children and younger children should be under the supervision of their parents and carers but most of all we just want families to have fun.”