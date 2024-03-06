Sophie Green, from Cramlington, has had two snaps of her dog Pepper nominated for in the People’s Choice category of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

The 18-year-old’s image ‘Leap Frogs’ shows Pepper and his friend Mabel leaping over a fence, while ‘Parkour’ shows Pepper climbing some rocks at the beach.

Sophie’s portfolio came second at an earlier stage of the RSPCA awards in December, with the public able to vote for a winner in this category at surveymonkey.com/r/5YV32GH until Tuesday, March 12.

RSPCA photographer and awards judge, Andrew Forsyth, said: “We love this part of the awards as it gives the public the chance to get involved and pick their favourite photo.

“We have got some funny, sweet and stunning photos shortlisted and we’re excited to share them.”

The winner will receive a £100 Amazon voucher and a trophy.

1 . Leap Frogs Pepper can be quite shy around other dogs but the exception seems to be her friend Mabel. Photo: Sophie Green

2 . Parkour An action shot of Pepper climbing some rocks. Photo: Sophie Green