Cramlington teenager's picture of her dog at the beach in Blyth wins RSPCA photo competition after public vote
Sophie Green, who is from Cramlington, won the people’s choice category of the RSPCA’s Young Photographer Awards with a picture, titled Leap Frogs, of cockapoo Mabel and spaniel Pepper in action leaping over a fence at Blyth Beach.
She beat 13 other shortlisted images to the prize, with 5,700 votes submitted.
Sophie said: “I never expected to win. There were so many great photos shortlisted so to win is incredible.
“It is so nice knowing my hard work has paid off and that so many people have liked and appreciated my photo.
“I am just over the moon and my mum is so happy she immediately called my grandma and my dad too.
“This has inspired me to carry on doing photography in my spare time and maybe even to have a photography business on the side.”
As well as winning the people’s choice category, Sophie was also named runner-up in a different category in December with a portfolio of her images of dogs.
The 18-year-old, who has been taking pictures since she was 12, said: “I have always had a love for animals and nature, especially dogs and the woods.
“I think dogs are so amazing and they each have their own character, their coats are all different and beautiful, and I also love to take photos of birds as I enjoy the challenge of trying to get action shots of them flying.”
As winner of the people’s choice category, Sophie will receive £100 of Amazon vouchers and an awards trophy.
RSPCA photographer and awards judge Andrew Forsyth said: “Sophie is a very worthy winner. We loved her portfolio featuring dogs in action during the competition in December so to see her winning the people’s choice awards is fantastic.
“We hope Sophie’s success has inspired other young people to enter the competition.
“We would urge all budding young photographers to please keep an eye out for the opening of submissions to the competition this year, or you can register your interest now at [email protected].”