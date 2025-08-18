An 18-year-old is starting work next month to help to build a new school to replace the one he has just left.

Dylan Hughes has been recruited by the construction and development company Bowmer+Kirkland and he will be part of its team that will deliver the new multi-million pound Cramlington Learning Village.

He is one of 20 former students at the school who successfully applied for Degree Apprenticeships, with other members of his year group also joining high-profile organisations such as Lidl, Northumbria Police and Sellafield Power Station.

Dylan will be an apprentice site engineer during the two year project, studying part-time for a civil engineering degree at Northumbria University.

Dylan Hughes will soon be back at his old school helping to build a new one.

He will be returning to Cramlington Learning Village after receiving A-level grades A and B for physics and maths and a Distinction* BTEC in sport.

“Ever since primary school I’ve loved maths and then, moving up to secondary school, I started doing physics and I loved that as well – so I just wanted to do something that would combine them both,” he said.

“When I started sixth form I was unsure about what I wanted to do, but I never wanted to go to university because of the debt.”

Dylan had already been on work experience with Bowmer+Kirkland – at a student accommodation development in Newcastle – and chose the company over another major civil engineering firm when he received offers from both.

“They didn’t specify which site, but said it would be somewhere in the Newcastle area until they found out where I lived,” he added.

The new Cramlington Learning Village will be a three-storey L shaped building, located next to the current school and accommodating more than 2,000 students and nearly 200 members of staff.

Four existing buildings, including the Junior Learning Village, will be kept, but nine older and ageing ones will be demolished once the new school is ready. Work starts this month and is due to be finished in 2027.

Head of sixth form Ken Brechin said: “As they become more established, Degree Apprenticeships are proving to be increasingly popular. The number of students deciding to stick with the traditional route is still high, though.

“Dylan has been a fantastic student and it will be great to see him back here in his new role.”