Cramlington station of Ambulnz Community Partners helping Easter egg initiative

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:51 BST
Ambulance crew, a representative of Hebburn Helps and Sam Adams, HR director for Ambulnz Community Partners.Ambulance crew, a representative of Hebburn Helps and Sam Adams, HR director for Ambulnz Community Partners.
Ambulance crew, a representative of Hebburn Helps and Sam Adams, HR director for Ambulnz Community Partners.
Once again the staff from Cramlington station of Ambulnz Community Partners have gone above and beyond collecting Easter eggs to be distributed with the assistance of charity Hebburn Helps.

As well as raising money via a raffle to purchase Easter eggs, staff donated eggs themselves and when local companies heard about it they were more than happy to support the initiative.

OEL Group and WS Body & Paint Solutions donated eggs, as well as Cramlington Asda.

The eggs will be distributed across the region to those in need.

