Cramlington Youth Council, a group of students based at Cramlington Learning Village, initially suggested that better lighting was installed in the underpass, and successfully convinced Northumberland County Council to implement their suggestion.

They then agreed to work with local artist John Craggs, who was previously employed as a youth worker, to design, create, and install a set of panels for the tunnel wall to further improve its vibe.

Cramlington Learning Village student Louisa said: “I like all the colours and that everyone gets to have a go at spray painting.”

Students from Cramlington Learning Village painted the panels with graffiti artist John Craggs and youth coordinator Joe Eltringham.

Her classmate Layla added: “When I walk to school I see all the vandalism here and I wanted to make it a nice area for all the people in Cramlington.”

The designs of the panels feature bright colours, feel good quotes, and the word ‘peace’ written in different languages. They have now been installed in the Alexandra Park underpass, which is next to the skatepark.

John said: “The youngsters have come up with great designs which will really brighten up this dull area.”

The youth council was formed by Cramlington Town Council’s community and youth team in 2022.

The new panels are now in place in the underpass.

After discussing the idea with the students on the youth council, Cramlington Town Council youth coordinator Joe Eltringham presented the aims of the project to Councillors to secure the funding required to implement it.

Joe said: “I am impressed with the commitment of the youngsters to see this project all the way through, and they should be proud of themselves.”

Cramlington Town Mayor Helen Morris, who is also chair of the town council’s community and youth committee, said: “What a transformation. The youth council has put a lot of thought and effort into this project.

“As the artwork has been devised by Cramlington youngsters I hope it is respected by others and not vandalised.

Artist John Craggs with the completed panels.

“I for one think it has brightened up the underpass enormously, so well done to all involved.”