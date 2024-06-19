Cramlington school boy goes the extra mile for the RNLI
The eight-year-old walked a total of 62 miles near his home but also as far afield as Flodden Field, Duddo Stones, Blyth Battery and several Northumberland castles.
He chose the charity because friends and family sea swim and surf and was also chosen because his great grandad was a lighthouse keeper so keeping people safe at sea is part of his family, so he wants to do his part. The family lived at Souter.
He raised over £150 and when Blyth RNLI found out he was invited to come down the lifeboat station to meet the volunteer crew and see the lifeboats up close.
He was presented with a thank you card from the crew by lifeboat operations manager Terry Healy.
Sebastian said: “I can't join them yet but my card says I really helped save lives, so I helped saved someone! I definitely want to train and be part of the crew when I'm older."
Sebastian’s mother Rachel added: “I think he really likes the sat nav type bit. He thinks he would be good controlling the little mouse thing.”
Terry Healy said: “It was our pleasure to invite Sebastian down to the lifeboat station and we wanted to thank him for choosing the RNLI and completing his Mayday Mile Challenge. It’s donations like Sebastian’s that enable us to continue to be able to save lives at sea.”
The RNLI is marking its 200th anniversary this year.
