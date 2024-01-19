Cramlington residents confused after 'macabre' skeleton appears on quiet street
The unusual item, which appeared to be a model similar to those used in schools, was deposited on a grass verge on Mayflower Gardens, in the West Meadows housing estate, sometime on the morning of Friday, January 12.
It remained there for a few days but has since disappeared.
David Vincent, a retiree who lives on Mayflower Gardens, said: “If it had been around Halloween I would have thought someone had put it there for a laugh, but it is quite a long way from Halloween now.
“It is just one of those things I guess.”
In David’s view it “would be nice to know” why the skeleton appeared, but the strange occurrence is likely to remain an unusual mystery.
He said: “It was just laid out on the grass and then someone propped it up. It looked more macabre propped up actually.”