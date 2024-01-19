News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Cramlington residents confused after 'macabre' skeleton appears on quiet street

Residents of a Cramlington street were left perplexed after a skeleton was abandoned outside their homes.
By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The unusual item, which appeared to be a model similar to those used in schools, was deposited on a grass verge on Mayflower Gardens, in the West Meadows housing estate, sometime on the morning of Friday, January 12.

It remained there for a few days but has since disappeared.

David Vincent, a retiree who lives on Mayflower Gardens, said: “If it had been around Halloween I would have thought someone had put it there for a laugh, but it is quite a long way from Halloween now.

The skeleton appeared on the grass verge as if from nowhere. (Photo by David Vincent)The skeleton appeared on the grass verge as if from nowhere. (Photo by David Vincent)
The skeleton appeared on the grass verge as if from nowhere. (Photo by David Vincent)
Most Popular

“It is just one of those things I guess.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In David’s view it “would be nice to know” why the skeleton appeared, but the strange occurrence is likely to remain an unusual mystery.

He said: “It was just laid out on the grass and then someone propped it up. It looked more macabre propped up actually.”

Related topics:Cramlington