Residents of a Cramlington street were left perplexed after a skeleton was abandoned outside their homes.

The unusual item, which appeared to be a model similar to those used in schools, was deposited on a grass verge on Mayflower Gardens, in the West Meadows housing estate, sometime on the morning of Friday, January 12.

It remained there for a few days but has since disappeared.

David Vincent, a retiree who lives on Mayflower Gardens, said: “If it had been around Halloween I would have thought someone had put it there for a laugh, but it is quite a long way from Halloween now.

The skeleton appeared on the grass verge as if from nowhere. (Photo by David Vincent)

“It is just one of those things I guess.”

In David’s view it “would be nice to know” why the skeleton appeared, but the strange occurrence is likely to remain an unusual mystery.