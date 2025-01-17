Cramlington park activity trail given the green light by Northumberland County Council
The area is currently home to a skate park, adventure playground, Multi Use Games Area (MUGA), a dog park and remnants of disused outdoor gym equipment.
The project will involve removing and replacing the dilapidated equipment with an activity trail, which could be used by all ages but is particularly aimed at older youths with equipment including a variety of climbing, crawling and balancing activities to develop fitness and strength.
Cllr Wayne Daley, member for Cramlington North, said: “On behalf of county councillors in Cramlington, it’s great to see another raft of improvements coming forward in our green spaces for the benefit of all, with more schemes in the pipeline over the coming year.”
Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader and cabinet member for business and opportunities, said: “We're looking forward to this latest project getting underway for Cramlington in partnership with the town council, which will not only improve the look and feel of the area, but is also great at boosting health and wellbeing for everyone.”
The project is funded by the county council, delivered by Cramlington Town Council and is part of the Cramlington Regeneration Programme, which has been shaped in partnership with the Cramlington Town Forum.
The forum is a partnership of Cramlington Town Council, county council, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Advance Northumberland, Northumbria Police and a range of public, private and community stakeholders.
