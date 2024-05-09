Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cramlington musician insists North Shields “is the new London” for artists after relocating to North Tyneside in a bid to further his career.

Singer-songwriter Craig Redpath has joined established artists from North Shields like Sam and Liam Fender, Hector Gannet, and L Devine in making the town, a roughly 30 minute drive away, his new home and immersing himself in the borough’s thriving music scene.

Craig said: "At 34, I made the leap to North Shields and I have never looked back.

“The music scene here is electric and it was a major draw for me. I wanted to be part of something special and North Shields offered exactly that."

Craig Redpath insists North Shields “is the new London” for musicians like him. (Photo by Highlights PR)

He added: “I may not have moved physically far for my career but it is a million miles closer to where I need to be to reach more people.

“North Shields is the new London as far as the music scene is concerned.”

Craig’s upcoming EP, set to release in the coming months, will feature five tracks exploring themes of resilience, introspection, and hope.

He said: “It is a reflection of my journey as an artist, exploring new sounds and pushing creative boundaries.

“These songs are deeply personal yet universally relatable, and I cannot wait to share them with the world."

Craig also remains an active presence on the live music circuit, with upcoming performances scheduled at The Cluny, Three Tanners Bank, and Coast Festival 2024.