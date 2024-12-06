There were 15 elves in total completing the run.placeholder image
There were 15 elves in total completing the run.

Cramlington man organises an 'elf run' for the fourth year raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Dec 2024, 11:03 BST
People from across the North East came together dressed as Christmas elves for a fourth ‘elf run’ in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, which this year has raised more than £2,600.

The run took place on December 1 as part of the partnership between Bluebird Care and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Wah Akram of Cramlington, from Bluebird Care Northumberland South, said: "I started this elf run during the pandemic, there were only two of us on that first run.

“This is our fourth run now and on Sunday there were close to 15 elves in total.

“My aim is to have over 25 elves running next year and hope to take this nationally with the other 200 Bluebird Care offices around the country.”

A spokesperson from the Alzheimers Society said: “We wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone that has been fundraising hard for the run, and to all your generous sponsors.”

The group ran 5 miles from Newcastle quayside, up to St James' park then back down to the quayside via Dean Street.

The group ran 5 miles from Newcastle quayside, up to St James' park then back down to the quayside via Dean Street.

The group raised more than £2,600 in total for charity.

The group raised more than £2,600 in total for charity.

