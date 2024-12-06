The run took place on December 1 as part of the partnership between Bluebird Care and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Wah Akram of Cramlington, from Bluebird Care Northumberland South, said: "I started this elf run during the pandemic, there were only two of us on that first run.

“This is our fourth run now and on Sunday there were close to 15 elves in total.

“My aim is to have over 25 elves running next year and hope to take this nationally with the other 200 Bluebird Care offices around the country.”

A spokesperson from the Alzheimers Society said: “We wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone that has been fundraising hard for the run, and to all your generous sponsors.”

1 . 512925bf-5403-473c-9fd9-c0fc854b330f.jpeg The group ran 5 miles from Newcastle quayside, up to St James' park then back down to the quayside via Dean Street. Photo: Wah Akram