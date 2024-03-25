Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Marszalkowski, from Bedlington, passed away in January aged 57 after a prolonged illness, having worked at Moody Logistics and Storage since 2018.

The Cramlington based transport firm has named one of its 18 tonne trucks Geordie Squirrel in memory of Peter, who was well known as an enthusiastic advocate of red squirrels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter’s daughter Jessica Marszalkowski said: “It is so lovely to know that dad was loved and respected not only by his family and friends but by those who worked alongside him.

From left, Mike Denbury, Catherine Kirkham, Richard Moody, and managing director Caroline Moody with Peter’s daughter Jessica Marszalkowski, family friend Brian Jones, and niece Emily Leightley alongside the truck named Geordie Squirrel in Peter’s memory. (Photo by Moody Logistics)

“He would be really chuffed to know Moody Logistics has chosen to remember him by naming a truck after a cause he was so passionate about.”

His niece Emily Leightley added: “I understand that he was fond of wildlife and nature from an early age and was a member of Red Squirrels Northern England because he cared so much about the future of the red squirrel.”

Peter also leaves a sister Julia, and nephews and nieces Sophie, Aaron, Philip, Naomi, and Carly, and great niece Paisley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of his time with Moody Logistics Peter was making deliveries to the Scottish Borders, but he switched to making drops in the Ashington, Blyth, and Cramlington areas after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Truck driver Peter Marszalkowski, who passed away in January. (Photo by Moody Logistics)

He had previously worked as a truck driver for Sanray Freight, SP Logistics, and as an agency driver.

Richard Moody, operations director of Moody Logistics, said: “Peter was a popular and highly regarded member of our team and everyone in the company wanted to honour his memory.

“We have a tradition of naming our trucks prefixed by Geordie to reflect our home region and heritage and we thought it would be fitting to name one Geordie Squirrel to reflect the huge regard everyone had for him and to help promote the cause he held so dear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Peter’s funeral, donations in lieu of flowers went to conservation partnership Red Squirrels Northern England, raising more than £500. Moody Logistics has donated an additional £250 to the partnership of organisations working to protect the species.

Mike Denbury of RSNE said: “The wonderful donation from Peter’s family and friends and Moody Logistics will enable RSNE to purchase cameras, which will be used as part of our annual spring survey, led by volunteers including people who are just as enthusiastic as Peter was.

“The results of the survey will help us plan our future red squirrel conservation efforts.”

Catherine Kirkham, fundraising manager for RSNE partner organisation Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: “We are so grateful when we receive donations from members of the public and are always deeply moved when family members choose to remember us when their loved ones have passed away.