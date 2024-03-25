Cramlington logistics firm renames lorry in honour of 'popular and well regarded' driver who died in January
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peter Marszalkowski, from Bedlington, passed away in January aged 57 after a prolonged illness, having worked at Moody Logistics and Storage since 2018.
The Cramlington based transport firm has named one of its 18 tonne trucks Geordie Squirrel in memory of Peter, who was well known as an enthusiastic advocate of red squirrels.
Peter’s daughter Jessica Marszalkowski said: “It is so lovely to know that dad was loved and respected not only by his family and friends but by those who worked alongside him.
“He would be really chuffed to know Moody Logistics has chosen to remember him by naming a truck after a cause he was so passionate about.”
His niece Emily Leightley added: “I understand that he was fond of wildlife and nature from an early age and was a member of Red Squirrels Northern England because he cared so much about the future of the red squirrel.”
Peter also leaves a sister Julia, and nephews and nieces Sophie, Aaron, Philip, Naomi, and Carly, and great niece Paisley.
At the start of his time with Moody Logistics Peter was making deliveries to the Scottish Borders, but he switched to making drops in the Ashington, Blyth, and Cramlington areas after he was diagnosed with cancer.
He had previously worked as a truck driver for Sanray Freight, SP Logistics, and as an agency driver.
Richard Moody, operations director of Moody Logistics, said: “Peter was a popular and highly regarded member of our team and everyone in the company wanted to honour his memory.
“We have a tradition of naming our trucks prefixed by Geordie to reflect our home region and heritage and we thought it would be fitting to name one Geordie Squirrel to reflect the huge regard everyone had for him and to help promote the cause he held so dear.”
At Peter’s funeral, donations in lieu of flowers went to conservation partnership Red Squirrels Northern England, raising more than £500. Moody Logistics has donated an additional £250 to the partnership of organisations working to protect the species.
Mike Denbury of RSNE said: “The wonderful donation from Peter’s family and friends and Moody Logistics will enable RSNE to purchase cameras, which will be used as part of our annual spring survey, led by volunteers including people who are just as enthusiastic as Peter was.
“The results of the survey will help us plan our future red squirrel conservation efforts.”
Catherine Kirkham, fundraising manager for RSNE partner organisation Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: “We are so grateful when we receive donations from members of the public and are always deeply moved when family members choose to remember us when their loved ones have passed away.
“We rely on the support of donors to deliver the work that we do so this donation will be put to very good use by our red squirrel conservation team."