Dozens of youngsters took part in the Remembrance Sunday service in Cramlington.

Cramlington honours war dead at service of Remembrance

The people of Cramlington honoured its war heroes with a church service and ceremony at its war memorial.

By Amanda Bourn
38 minutes ago

The service was held at St Nicholas Church and then wreaths were laid in the village square.

The first wreath was laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, the Duchess of Northumberland. Others were then laid by Cramlington Town Mayor Cllr Loraine De Simone and representatives from other organisations.

Giant poppies were installed in the village by the town council and knitted poppies were provided by WIs and other groups.

1. Standard bearers

Dozens of young people took part in the service.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Wearing poppies with pride

Brownies and Guides at the Remembrance service.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Wreath

Several organisations laid a wreath to honour war heroes.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Parade

The parade snakes its way through the village.

Photo: Jane Coltman

CramlingtonNorthumberland
