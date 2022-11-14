The service was held at St Nicholas Church and then wreaths were laid in the village square.

The first wreath was laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, the Duchess of Northumberland. Others were then laid by Cramlington Town Mayor Cllr Loraine De Simone and representatives from other organisations.

Giant poppies were installed in the village by the town council and knitted poppies were provided by WIs and other groups.

1. Standard bearers Dozens of young people took part in the service.

2. Wearing poppies with pride Brownies and Guides at the Remembrance service.

3. Wreath Several organisations laid a wreath to honour war heroes.

4. Parade The parade snakes its way through the village.