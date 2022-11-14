Cramlington honours war dead at service of Remembrance
The people of Cramlington honoured its war heroes with a church service and ceremony at its war memorial.
By Amanda Bourn

The service was held at St Nicholas Church and then wreaths were laid in the village square.
The first wreath was laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, the Duchess of Northumberland. Others were then laid by Cramlington Town Mayor Cllr Loraine De Simone and representatives from other organisations.
Giant poppies were installed in the village by the town council and knitted poppies were provided by WIs and other groups.
