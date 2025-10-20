The efforts of one of Northumberland’s newest doggy daycare businesses to raise the bar for canine care have already been recognised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play Sit Stay in Cramlington has just been named a finalist in three categories – Best New Business, Female Entrepreneur of the Year and Best Business Start Up – at the prestigious Small Business Awards 2025.

Founded by local dog lover and canine care professional Grace Emmerton, it has quickly gained a loyal following for its personalised, enrichment-based approach to dog daycare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It recently increased its offering with the launch of The Nose Nook, which is a dedicated scent exploration space designed to stimulate dogs’ natural sniffing instincts and support their mental well-being.

Two dogs explore their surroundings at Play Sit Stay.

Grace said: “Dogs experience the world primarily through their nose and scent-based activities are one of the most powerful ways to reduce stress and build confidence.

“The Nose Nook is already proving a hit with our regulars!

“Convenience is also a key part of our experience. With easy online booking, a dedicated mobile app and features like live chat and daily photo/video updates, owners can stay connected to their dogs’ day in real-time – whether they’re at work or on the go.”

Play Sit Stay offers carefully supervised indoor and outdoor play zones, structured rest times, enrichment games and dog walks on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each dog receives individual attention – helping them thrive in a safe, stimulating environment.

For more information about the business or to book a visit, go to www.playsitstay.co.uk or follow @playsitstayhq on social media.