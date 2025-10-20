Cramlington doggy daycare business Play Sit Stay on shortlists for the Small Business Awards 2025
Play Sit Stay in Cramlington has just been named a finalist in three categories – Best New Business, Female Entrepreneur of the Year and Best Business Start Up – at the prestigious Small Business Awards 2025.
Founded by local dog lover and canine care professional Grace Emmerton, it has quickly gained a loyal following for its personalised, enrichment-based approach to dog daycare.
It recently increased its offering with the launch of The Nose Nook, which is a dedicated scent exploration space designed to stimulate dogs’ natural sniffing instincts and support their mental well-being.
Grace said: “Dogs experience the world primarily through their nose and scent-based activities are one of the most powerful ways to reduce stress and build confidence.
“The Nose Nook is already proving a hit with our regulars!
“Convenience is also a key part of our experience. With easy online booking, a dedicated mobile app and features like live chat and daily photo/video updates, owners can stay connected to their dogs’ day in real-time – whether they’re at work or on the go.”
Play Sit Stay offers carefully supervised indoor and outdoor play zones, structured rest times, enrichment games and dog walks on their doorstep.
Each dog receives individual attention – helping them thrive in a safe, stimulating environment.
For more information about the business or to book a visit, go to www.playsitstay.co.uk or follow @playsitstayhq on social media.