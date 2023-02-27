Danny Humble donated his kidneys, liver and pancreas.

Danny Humble, 35, died after being viciously assaulted in the early hours of May 29, 2021.

It has now emerged that the popular dad-of-two, from Cramlington, donated some of his organs, helping three adults and a child in the process.

In recognition of this, Mr Humble has been posthumously honoured with the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant.

The award was accepted by his mum Deb.

She said: “Me and Danny were really close. During lockdown we would walk for miles with his kids, and discussed all sorts.

"We spoke about organ donation on one of these walks and I knew Danny agreed with it.

"Our world was torn apart when he died but I couldn’t bear to think that was it for Danny. He was a fit and healthy man – I couldn’t bear to think of the waste or futility, so I approached the hospital staff with Danny’s father and brothers and asked them about organ donation.

“We were introduced to the organ donation nurses who were lovely. I felt reassured with the care they gave to us and Danny and we agreed to organ donation.

“He was able to help four people by donating his liver, kidneys and pancreas. Danny’s liver was split – helping both a child and an adult.”

Recalling the kind of son he was, Deb added: “Danny was a wonderful son, he worked as a welder and was a real Cramlington lad who was building a lovely life for himself.

"He loved Newcastle United, music and family. He was always playing pranks and always found something to smile about.

“Receiving the award on behalf of Danny was lovely. The ceremony was heart-warming and dignified and helped me understand how rare organ donation is.

"We are so proud of Danny and his certificate and medal will be kept in his memory box to share with his children when they are older so they can understand more about his legacy and the amazing gifts that Danny gave to others.”

Organ donor Dorothy Phillips, 72, from Bedlington, was also honoured and her award was accepted on her behalf by her daughter Angela and sister Erica.

Angela said: “My mam was registered as an organ donor, however it is not something we had ever spoken about.

"My mam collapsed very suddenly and unexpectedly in February 2020. She had suffered a bleed on the brain and was not going to recover.

“Staff at the hospital informed us that she was on the organ donor register and our family all agreed that she should donate her organs.

“My mam was able to help three people through donating her kidneys and her liver. They all went to women and mam’s corneas were donated also.

"It was heartbreaking to know that everyone at the ceremony had also lost someone, but I’m sure we all shared the same sense of pride too.”