A Cramlington country singer has won an international music award after finding success in America.

Carol Stevens, who has played musical instruments since she was five-years-old, has always had dreams of becoming a country music star.

After performing in bands across Northumberland and writing many of her own songs, she has now made a name for herself in the USA.

On Saturday, August 23, Carol attended the International Singer Songwriters Awards in Atlanta, Georgia where she won the Female Single of the Year Award for her original song – Wham Bam.

Carol Stevens and her husband in Atlanta after receiving the award.

She explained: “When my name came up on the big screen, I was shaken like jelly I couldn't get off my feet

“I still haven't come down yet to be perfectly honest. It was just amazing and I never ever thought it would happen – me from England, going over there and getting an award.”

Carol’s song is currently number three In the Nashville Promotion Charts and number 29 in the Cash Box charts. She has performed in Texas and at the Nashville Palace, which has been home to some of country music's biggest names.

Carol now has hopes to continue her success in the UK. “I have always been drawn to Country music,” she revealed.

“America is where country was born and I thought I'd have more of a chance over there. But now with the resurgence of country in the past couple of years, it has sort of took off in England too.

"I still sing around Cramlington but I was thinking of getting a band together and climbing a bit higher up the ladder.”

Listen to Carol’s song Wham Bam here.