Cramlington charity supports Ukrainian dogs after appeal by local resident

A Cramlington charity is sending a huge quantity of pet supplies to help abandoned animals in war-torn Ukraine.

Dogs First Rescue stepped in after a personal appeal from Cramlington resident Natalia Maliuta pulled at their heart strings.

Natalia works at Cramlington Town Council, and an appeal was published by the council after Natalia recounted details of the suffering of Ukraine’s pets.

She said: “In 2022, my child and I fled Kyiv when Russian troops occupied our city. Whilst the world rightly focuses on human casualties, thousands of pets are suffering too. When families flee in panic, beloved dogs and cats become homeless overnight.

A small selection of the donated pet food with Maggie Martin from Cramlington Town Council, Jo Jennings and Pat Heard from Dogs First, Natalia Maliuta and Peter Holmes.

"In war-torn areas covering a third of Ukraine, these traumatised animals can’t react to danger – they don’t flee from missiles or move for approaching tanks.”

She added: “Ukrainian animal shelters want to help but there is an acute lack of funding for food and medicine. I would like to help get supplies to these pets that are now struggling in horrific circumstances.”

Pat Heard from the Cramlington rescue charity Dogs First felt compelled to act after reading Natalia’s appeal.

Pat said: “It was awful realising the conditions that these poor animals are living in and I really wanted to help. The trustees at Dogs First agreed we should help and today we off-loaded three vans full of pet food and medicine to Natalia.

She, in turn, contacted Peter Holmes from ‘UK and Ukraine’ in Sunderland who is going to arrange the transportation of the food to contacts in Lviv, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia. “I’m amazed at the quantity of food that has been collected – people are so generous.”

Sentiments echoed by Natalia who added: “I am really touched by the response to the appeal. I am living far from the country of my birth, but I am overwhelmed by the care that the people of Cramlington have demonstrated by giving donations of pet supplies. It’s quite moving and I know it will be very much appreciated by the people of Ukraine.”

There is still time to donate to the appeal – there’s a fete at Valley Park this Saturday between 10am and 1pm and Natalia will be there with a collection point if anyone else would like to donate.