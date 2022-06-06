Ed Stoker and Linda Summerly at Buckingham Palace.

Ed Stoker, from Cramlington, enjoyed a visit to Buckingham Palace after being named Home Instead’s ‘Care Professional of the Year’.

The award recognised him for the hard work and dedication he displays in his role caring for older people across South East Northumberland.

After receiving the national award back in 2019, Ed was invited to a garden party at the Palace by the Home Care Association.

Ed met various royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, finally visiting the palace after many years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ed joined Home Instead South East Northumberland in 2017, and has been a care professional ever since.

His dedication to care has seen him go above and beyond for his clients, including spending his first Christmas on the job supporting two clients.

Ed said: “It was such a wonderful day, one I was so delighted to be invited to.

"To be recognised for my role is so amazing; I love caring for my clients each day, and to me, it isn’t even work – it is like visiting and supporting friends.

"And to do it for such a brilliant company who are frequently recognising the efforts of their Care Professionals makes me feel valued.”

Guy Kirk, owner of Home Instead South East Northumberland, said: “We were so glad to see Ed treated like royalty!

"He is immensely devoted to his work and to supporting his clients, so he deserves to be recognised for his dedication.