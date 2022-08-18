Cramlington care home seeks to reconnect with community by sending advice cards to local high school
A Cramlington care home has sent advice messages to local high school pupils, aiming to reconnect with the community.
Residents at MHA Harwood Court, a home which provides residential and residential dementia care, wrote their advice messages on a piece of paper which were then sent to pupils in year 10 at Cramlington Learning Village.
The home made sure to ensure that the messages were personally delivered by the residents who had written them, so as to add a personal theme to the messages of advice.
One of the residents, John Reed, 93, went to the school and spoke about his time growing up, and how he thinks that school plays a very important part in peoples lives.
Most Popular
-
1
Berwick man to star in new TV advert
-
2
Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team locate the body of a man believed to be a missing walker
-
3
Northumberland county councillor Paul Scott "wasn't thinking clearly" in days leading up to his death, inquest is told
-
4
New planning report reveals plans for major redevelopment project in Blyth
-
5
Northumberland in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery across Northumberland for World Photography Day
Activity coordinator, Ann Callan, said: “We did do something like this before, but the response we have had from residents this time around has been phenomenal.
“We are always looking for ways to get the residents involved in the local community and this was a great way for us to do this.
“All the residents really enjoyed thinking about what to write and had some lovely messages for the pupils.
She added: “John really enjoyed speaking to the pupils and when we were about to leave, I could see a few tears.
“John told the children all about his time in school and explained in school you need to remember to work hard, be kind and you will go far.
“The pupils were really engaged and asked John a lot of questions which he was more than happy to answer.”
For more information, visit https://www.barchester.com/home/station-court-care-home