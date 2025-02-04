A resident at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home, in Cramlington, had his wish come true after attending a Newcastle United football match.

A long-held dream became a reality for William Stewart, better known as ‘Bill’, who was given the chance to watch his beloved Magpies play at St James’ Park.

Bill had always wanted to experience the thrill of a live match and thanks to his daughter’s thoughtful gift of two tickets, his wish was granted on January 12, when he headed to the stadium to cheer on his team against Bromley in the third round of the FA Cup.

Bill was in for a day to remember as he was accompanied by care assistant Kieran McKenna, a fellow Newcastle United fan, and minibus driver Paul.

Bill Stewart at St James' Park.

The group journeyed to St James’ Park, where they were treated to a 3-0 victory for Newcastle over Bromley, making Bill’s experience even more unforgettable.

Ann Callan, HC-One’s Hartford Court Wellbeing Coordinator, said: “It was lovely to know that you can make someone’s wishes come true. It’s not always about the big things, it’s the small things that matter too.”

Fatima Trawally, HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home Manager, commented: “At Hartford Court, we always strive to make our residents' wishes come true, and seeing Bill’s excitement for this trip was truly heart-warming. It’s moments like these that make a real difference in their lives.

“We’re so grateful to his daughter for making it possible and to our dedicated team for supporting him on this special day.”