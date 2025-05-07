Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A packaging manufacturer with a site in Cramlington has received the Learn2print Apprentice Employer of the Year Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coveris was awarded the accolade for its comprehensive label printing apprenticeship programme.

Developed in partnership with training provider Learn2print, the programme offers hands-on training in Pre-press, Print and Finishing, leading to nationally recognised Print Technician Level 2 and 3 qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, five apprentices at Coveris are set to complete the course – joining four others who have already successfully gone through all stages of the same programme.

Pictured at Coveris Cramlington with the award are Coveris employees Andy Hedley, Ben Harrison, Sean Wood and David Willis.

Part of the Coveris’ Paper Business Unit, the company’s label manufacturing sites in Cramlington’s Nelson Park Industrial Estate and Boston and Spalding in Lincolnshire produce packaging for many leading brands and retailers.

Jon Bray, managing director of Learn2print, praised Coveris for “its strong commitment to developing future-ready talent”.

An apprenticeship in the packaging industry offers local young people the opportunity to build a long-term career in an international sector, while gaining sought-after skills for an industry that is constantly evolving, balancing technological advances, sustainable innovation and award-winning print and brand management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela Van-Noordt, head of HR at Coveris’ Paper Business Unit, said: “We are delighted and proud to have been awarded Learn2print’s Apprentice Employer of the Year.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our talented apprentices, the guidance of our committed mentors, the contribution of our HR and recruitment teams, and our close partnership with Learn2print.

“Apprenticeships are vital to building a skilled workforce and driving innovation in sustainable packaging – a key part of our ‘No Waste’ vision.”