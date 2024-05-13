Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twins from Northumberland have travelled to the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden to report on the competition for their podcast.

Callum and James Rowe, both 27, received a grant from the University of Sunderland of £2,500 to cover the cost of travelling to Malmö to cover the event, where they produced daily episodes about the semi-finals and final.

The Cramlington brothers’ podcast, The Euro Trip, is one of the most successful independently produced podcasts about the contest, of which they are both huge fans, with over 1,000 weekly listeners.

Callum is a current University of Sunderland journalism student and James graduated with a degree in media production in 2022.

Callum (left) and James produce one of the most successful independently produced podcasts about Eurovision. (Photo by University of Sunderland)

Callum said: “Being in Malmö means I have the chance to work closely with artists, songwriters, members of international broadcasting delegations, and other industry professionals to help cement myself as a trusted member of the worlds of journalism and Eurovision.

“When I graduate this summer, having this trip to Sweden on my CV as a real-world example of working as a journalist will be a huge selling point as I take my first steps into my career.”

James added: “The podcast was something I started doing alongside my studies, using the skills I was learning on my course and applying them to the real world.

“The podcast is something I am hugely proud of. I still use it as a calling card and it stands front and centre on my CV.

The Rowe brothers with this year's UK Eurovision entrant Olly Alexander. (Photo by University of Sunderland)

“Callum and I have become a trusted name within the Eurovision media space, often appearing on outlets such as BBC News as experts on the contest.”

Since graduating, James has worked as a freelance audio producer for BBC Sport, BBC Radio Newcastle, and Hits Radio North East.

While still a student he volunteered at the university’s community radio station Spark, where Callum remains involved.

Callum said: “The University of Sunderland has given me so much so far, so I see it as vital for me to give back and continue to support the university.

“I pour every ounce of my enthusiasm for Eurovision, journalism, and storytelling into the work I do.

“A week in Sweden doing what I love is the next step on my journey to become a full time journalist.”

Alistair Robinson, a senior lecturer in journalism and public relations at the university, had backed the brothers' application to the university’s Futures Fund, which supports current students and recent graduates to develop their careers and aspirations.

He said: "I am delighted we have been able to help Callum and James with this opportunity.

“They are Eurovision experts and have developed an extraordinary specialism in Eurovision reporting.

"I have taught Callum for three years now and he has produced consistently excellent work, on a range of subjects, not just pop music or Eurovision.

“Since graduating, James has further honed his skills in the industry. They make a formidable team."