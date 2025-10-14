Cramlington asylum hotel rumours at Lancaster House quashed by council
Speculation online led some to believe that Lancaster House was going to be used to house those seeking asylum. In response, more than 100 locals attended a meeting at East Cramlington Community Centre on Monday evening (October 13).
The owner of the building has now confirmed that there is no truth to these rumours and that the site is planned to become private accommodation.
The town council and the county council also issued the following joint statement: “Cramlington Town Council and Northumberland County Council are aware of rumours circulating in recent days around the future use of Lancaster House in Cramlington.
“We have spoken to the building owner, an established developer, and can confirm the plan for the site is private rented accommodation. There is no truth in rumours the building is to be used for “asylum accommodation”.”
A police presence was in place on Monday evening but there were no arrests.