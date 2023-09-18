Cramlington and Blyth care homes run oral hygiene awareness events in a bid to prevent sepsis
and live on Freeview channel 276
The tea-th parties took place at Chasedale in Blyth and Northlea Court in Cramlington, both run by Four Seasons Health Care, as part of Sepsis Awareness Month events.
After enjoying a pink-themed tea party, residents were given new toothbrushes and shown the best way to clean teeth and adopt a good oral hygiene routine.
Oral care is one of the topics the homes have focused on in their sepsis awareness training.
Head of care quality at Four Seasons, Janine Graham, said: “The average age of people with sepsis who are admitted to hospital is 70, so making those who live, work, and visit our care homes aware of the best way to prevent sepsis and to be able to spot the key symptoms can help reduce risk and keep our residents safe.”