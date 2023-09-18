Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tea-th parties took place at Chasedale in Blyth and Northlea Court in Cramlington, both run by Four Seasons Health Care, as part of Sepsis Awareness Month events.

After enjoying a pink-themed tea party, residents were given new toothbrushes and shown the best way to clean teeth and adopt a good oral hygiene routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oral care is one of the topics the homes have focused on in their sepsis awareness training.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff at the oral hygiene sepsis awareness event. (Photo by Four Seasons)