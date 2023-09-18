News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington and Blyth care homes run oral hygiene awareness events in a bid to prevent sepsis

Two Northumberland care homes held colourful events this month in an attempt to encourage their residents to maintain good oral hygiene as a sepsis prevention measure.
By Craig Buchan
Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
The tea-th parties took place at Chasedale in Blyth and Northlea Court in Cramlington, both run by Four Seasons Health Care, as part of Sepsis Awareness Month events.

After enjoying a pink-themed tea party, residents were given new toothbrushes and shown the best way to clean teeth and adopt a good oral hygiene routine.

Oral care is one of the topics the homes have focused on in their sepsis awareness training.

Residents and staff at the oral hygiene sepsis awareness event. (Photo by Four Seasons)Residents and staff at the oral hygiene sepsis awareness event. (Photo by Four Seasons)
Residents and staff at the oral hygiene sepsis awareness event. (Photo by Four Seasons)
Head of care quality at Four Seasons, Janine Graham, said: “The average age of people with sepsis who are admitted to hospital is 70, so making those who live, work, and visit our care homes aware of the best way to prevent sepsis and to be able to spot the key symptoms can help reduce risk and keep our residents safe.”

