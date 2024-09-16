Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The National Trust has revealed Cragside will be home to the UK’s tallest living Christmas Tree for the first time ever this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-metre tall Giant Redwood, which the same height as the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art and over twice the height of the Angel of the North, will be transformed into a Christmas tree with over 2,000 lights.

Cragside’s foresters will use a team of five to operate a huge cherry picker with a crane arm to attach over 1,000 metres of lights to the branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Howard, visitor operations and experiences manager, explained: “When it comes to trees, Cragside is the land of the giants. Many of the trees were selected for their enormous size once at maturity and now the grounds are home to some of the tallest trees of their kind in the country including a Douglas Fir, Western Hemlock and Noble Fir.”

Artist impression of the UK's Tallest Living Christmas Tree at Cragside. National Trust Images.

William and Margaret Armstrong made Cragside into what it is today when they moved into what was once a modest hunting lodge surrounded by rugged moorland where very little grew.

Over time, the Armstrongs transformed the house into something from a fantasy mountain landscape, as they planted millions of trees, including a Pinetum, covered the hillsides in rhododendrons, built a Rock Garden, dynamited a Gorge and created a Formal Garden.

As the birthplace of a green energy, the team are ensuring that the festivities do not have a big impact on the environment and are using the latest portable power stations that are quiet, more sustainable and fume-free to light the tree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Clues, head forester explained: “The main thing is we don’t have an effect on the immediate environment around the tree. As a pioneering inventor and early adopter, we’d like to think William Armstrong, would like that we are using the latest technology.”

The house will be back open and decorated for the festive season with ‘Spirits of the Forest’, a magical, whimsical adventure through the house that imagines the carefully cultivated landscape gone wild with trees, plants and animals reclaiming the indoors.

The Drawing Room fireplace will be transformed into a cave and visitors will experience enchanted spaces filled with foliage and rooms filled with trees.

“We’re using the grounds as much as possible to dress the house,” said Steve. “The outdoor team and volunteers will be out gathering branches, pinecones and greenery which will be used to make the displays for the rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we don’t have Christmas trees growing on the grounds, we are using a local supplier to keep our carbon footprint as small as possible.”

Continuing the enchanted theme outside, a Twilight Lantern Walk will have groups take lanterns with them as they explore a magical trail through the Debdon Valley and culminate at the foot of the UK’s Tallest Living Christmas Tree.

The Christmas tree and ‘Spirits of the Forest’ at Cragside House will run from Saturday November 30 to Sunday January 5, 2025, and will be open daily (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) 11am-3pm.

Spirits of the Forest: Twilight Lantern Walk can be booked for slots between 2.50pm and 4pm for various weekends on the run up to Christmas.

For more information on dates, times and prices or to book a festive adventure at Cragside, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside.