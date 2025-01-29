Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nestled just outside Rothbury, on the southeastern side of the renowned Cragside Estate, Cragend Farm is where history, heritage, and sustainability converge.

Lou Renwick and her family have transformed this once derelict farm into a thriving hub of agricultural innovation, historical preservation, and rural charm since purchasing it in 2011.

Cragend Farm is steeped in history, having been an integral part of Lord Armstrong’s pioneering Cragside Estate, with his innovations in sustainable energy and industrial efficiency etched into the fabric of the farm.

During restoration, the Renwick family uncovered two rare Gilbert Gilkes of Kendal turbines, a hoist, a weighbridge and a one-of-a-kind hydro-powered silo used to create silage for cattle. These fascinating artifacts have been meticulously preserved, offering visitors a glimpse into 19th-century ingenuity.

“Lord Armstrong was ahead of his time, blending technology with sustainability,” said Lou. “We are proud to continue his legacy while integrating modern farming techniques that honour the past.”

Cragend Farm offers industrial heritage tours for visitors to explore these remarkable innovations and learn about Armstrong’s vision for the estate, but is more than a historic site, with a working farm dedicated to conserving genetic diversity and traditional farming practices by preserving the critically endangered Bagot goats and the rare Whitebred Shorthorn cattle.

“Our rare breeds are a testament to agricultural heritage,” Lou explained. “Protecting them ensures that these animals and their history are not lost to future generations.”

Cragend Farm also offers an idyllic countryside escape with its lovingly restored holiday cottage that was once home to Armstrong’s farmworkers and retains its original features for a unique connection. Or, for shorter stays, the farm boasts two farmhouse-style bed and breakfast rooms, perfect for a cozy weekend of waking up to stunning views and enjoying farm-fresh breakfasts before exploring the surrounding countryside.

In keeping with Lord Armstrong’s ethos on sustainability, hundreds of trees have been planted as part of the Great Northumberland Forest initiative, and heating needs are met using a biomass system powered by a self-sustaining 40-acre plantation. Future plans include incorporating solar energy storage, ensuring the farm remains a model for modern sustainable farming.

Lou said: “It’s incredibly important that we tell people what we are doing here. We are heavily involved with conservation organisation LEAF and we practice Eco and Regen farming.”

The incredible journey of Cragend Farm, from dereliction to a thriving centre of history, agriculture and tourism, is chronicled in Lou Renwick’s new book ‘Transformation: Lord Armstrong’s Cragend Farm’, available through Amazon and Northern Heritage.

“When we moved here, we didn’t appreciate how important the site was and now we want to tell everyone about it. We may be Cragside’s little neighbour, but we have a big story to tell,” Lou added.

“Cragend Farm is not just a destination, it’s an experience of revival, resilience and rural charm; a perfect escape for those seeking a touch of country life or a step back into Northumberland’s industrial past.”

To find out more or plan your stay, visit www.cragendfarm.co.uk or follow Cragend Farm on Instagram and Facebook @CragendFarm.