Taking place on Saturday, March 30, the pop-up craft de-stash sale is taking place at Stannington Village Hall.

Raising money for Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, the event will also welcome St Oswald’s and Ashington Stroke Association who will be there to raise funds for their charities.

Event organiser Pauline Fraser said: “I’ve organised this event to help raise money for our local food bank and because there’s so few opportunities for crafters in the area to enjoy a good de-stash sale.”

The pop-up craft de-stash sale is taking place at Stannington Village Hall. Picture by Google.

A de-stash sale is where crafters offer new items they will not be using for sale to other crafters who can pick up some great bargains.

There is going to be a large selection of craft supplies for people who enjoy sewing, knitting, crocheting, card making, journaling, stamping, jewellery making, decoupage, candle decorating and many more crafty bargains.

Entry is free and there will be a raffle to raise even more money the food bank, which is the largest independent food bank in Northumberland and in the past five years has issued food to vulnerable people to the value of £814,866.

Visitors can also support Stannington Women’s Institute by grabbing a refreshing cuppa while shopping for bargains.