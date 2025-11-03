Craft group's charity effort boosted by grant from Alnwick Lions

A group of Alnwick crafters have been given £250 from Alnwick Lions to help them continue to support cancer research.

The Crafting For Cancer Research UK group meets weekly in the Lindisfarne Centre and creates an array of handmade items that are used to raise funds for research in the North East of England.

Alnwick Lions President Linden Dodds said: “Alnwick Lions are delighted to give the group a grant to buy materials. They are supporting crucial research and it’s a pleasure to meet them and see what they make.”

All money raised by Crafting for Cancer goes back into the local community, helping the North East region of Cancer Research UK (CRUK) by funding pioneering research at Newcastle University.

Linden and fellow Alnwick Lion Gordon Castle are seen with the crafters and some of the items they produce.