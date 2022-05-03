Crackdown on fly-tipping continues as Ashington pair fined for dumping waste

Some of the household waste, including a freezer, that was dumped by Byron Ford.

Following investigations by the Environmental Enforcement Team at Northumberland County Council, Byron Ford appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court for an offence of fly-tipping.

The 25-year-old of Pond Street was arrested on warrant after failing to appear at court on three occasions and was fined a total of £617.84.

On January 19, 2021, the council received a report of a fly tipping incident in the rear lane of Milburn Road, Ashington, where a quantity of mixed household waste, including a freezer, was dumped.

Some of the mixed household waste including a freezer and a pram dumped by Leanne Campbell.

Magistrates fined Ford £200 for the offence, ordered him to pay £383.84 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Last month, Leanne Campbell, 28, of Portia Street, Ashington, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates for two offences of fly-tipping. Campbell was arrested on warrant after failing to appear at court on two previous occasions and was fined a total of £434.

On February 1, 2021, and April 19, 2021, the council received reports of fly-tipping incidents in the rear lane of Portia Street, Ashington, where on both occasions mixed household waste, including a freezer and a pram, were dumped in the lane.

Magistrates fined Campbell £150, ordered her to pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for Community Services, said: “The council deals with more than 40 incidents of fly tipping a week in the Ashington area which is very costly to clean up.

"In particular, The Colliery Rows and surrounding streets of Ashington have a high level of fly-tipping incidents, mainly of household waste being dumped in the rear lanes or on areas of spare ground.

"There are so many ways to get rid of waste responsibly and most of our residents do so.

"No matter what the waste, or the reasons behind it, fly tipping is a serious criminal offence and will be dealt with firmly by the council.”