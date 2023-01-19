CQC inspection rating is good news for Ponteland Manor
A national care watchdog has given a Ponteland care home its seal of approval – with relatives and residents praising its caring, positive person-centred culture.
Care UK’s Ponteland Manor, on Thornhill Road, has received an overall ‘good’ rating following an unannounced inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The home is now rated ‘good’ in all five areas including being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
Paula Routledge, manager at the home, said: “Everyone here works incredibly hard to provide the highest possible standards of care to all residents and their families in a friendly, comfortable environment, so I’m proud we received a ‘good’ CQC rating.
“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Ponteland Manor for their dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families.
“They are what makes our care home a home for so many residents, and I’m grateful for everything they do on a daily basis.”
To assess service standards at Ponteland Manor, the CQC inspectors spoke with team members, residents, and their visiting relatives on the day of the inspection. They also reviewed the records and procedures already in place at the care home.
The management at the home was praised by inspectors and relatives, who described the overall culture as positive and person-centred.
Ponteland Manor offers full-time nursing and residential care, as well as short-term respite. The lifestyle team regularly arrange activities for residents to enjoy, including hosting regular arts and crafts sessions and sing-alongs with local nursery children from Little Tinkers.
For more information about Ponteland Manor, call Paula on 01661 430037 or email [email protected]