A couple have taken over a popular tearooms in one of Northumberland’s prettiest villages.

Elaine and Rob Paterson moved from Lauder in the Scottish Borders to pursue their new business venture at the Lavender Tearooms & Village Shop at Etal.

The couple, who are new to running this kind of business, took over the lease on Tuesday July 30 and have started with positive feedback and a warm welcome during the busiest season.

Elaine said: "I worked with children doing children's entertainment and my husband was a diving instructor so very different but we'd always wanted to work together and we just decided that this was the place to be.

Elaine and Rob Paterson.

“It's really busy, which has been fantastic, but it's been a real baptism of fire. You always get the people who are a little bit unhappy about maybe not getting able to get a table but it's just being able to do the best you can when you're taking something new on.”

With help from the previous owners, the couple have had a smooth transition and plan to run the business the same.

Elaine added: “It's a really well known place and somewhere that the previous owners have really built up to high standards. So big boots to fill! But, we are very much the type of people that like things to be right.

"It's been full on and busy but it's been fantastic. Everybody has been warm, welcoming, friendly. The response and the good luck messages have been really lovely. It's been busy but a great experience so far.”