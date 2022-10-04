Wallace Stephenson, who has been married to Mary for 51 years, lost the gold ring while bringing in his boat at Beadnell Bay in August.

A few weeks ago David McGeorge, a member of County Durham Metal Detectorists (CDMD), was out detecting on the beach when the ring landed in his sand scoop.

Fellow detectorist Gary Buckingham posted the find on a local social media page to see if its rightful owner could be located.

Wallace Stephenson and David McGeorge.

The Stephensons stepped forward and a relieved Wallace has now been reunited with the ring.

As a token of their appreciation the family gave a generous donation to The Great North Air Ambulance Service, the charity supported by the non-profit metal detecting group.

Mary, posting on Facebook, said: “We are delighted and grateful for its return. Many thanks to our metal detector enthusiast."