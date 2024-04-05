Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris and Abbie Smith were on holiday in Northumberland and visited Bamburgh Castle and its beach with their three-year-old son and dog.

Chris said: “We had a brilliant few hours building sand castles, digging holes and playing frisbee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We trundled back to the car and my wife realised she had lost her engagement ring!

Chris Smith, right, with Andy and Lorna.

"After spending over an hour looking for it, we accepted that it was an impossible task, losing hope of ever finding it again.”

They headed to a favourite lunch spot, Pipers Pitch, in Craster, to console themselves with kipper sandwiches.

"We mentioned what had happened to Andy (Grant) and Lorna and they both immediately offered to help,” said Chris.

“Within minutes they had us drawing a map of where we had been, gave us their mobile number and said they would head down to the beach with their metal detectors to search for it. We were overwhelmed by their kindness and selflessness to help two strangers.”

On Wednesday evening, in torrential rain and strong winds, they set off to try and find the ring.

"We all thought this was highly unlikely but the fact two strangers had come in this weather at this time to help us was absolutely incredible,” said Chris.

“We had all but given up hope, but then the beeping went off. Andy knelt down, sifted the sand and there it was, 15cm beneath the surface!

"Honestly, we had no thoughts of ever finding it on a busy beach but Andy and Lorna on this day were our heroes."

The couple, from Chesterfield, visit Northumberland twice a year, staying in the same cottage, visiting beaches and ‘enjoying everything the wonderful area has to offer’.

“We thought this amazing act of selflessness and kindness should be highlighted and recognised,” said Chris. “If this doesn't restore people's faith in humanity then what will?

“It’s one amazing story to tell for years to come.”

Andy and Lorna make regular metal detecting excursions and were happy to help when they heard the tale.

"They came to the van to buy some sandwiches and we got into conversation about her losing the ring on the beach,” said Andy.

"We regularly go up to Bamburgh with our metal detectors and had actually been planning to go a couple of days later but Chris texted to say they were heading home on Thursday and asked if there was any chance we could go early.

"It was tipping it down and we thought about putting it on the backburner but we thought we might as well take a look.

"We scoured the path from the castle car park to the beach but found nothing. We then marked out two big squares on the beach where they had been playing frisbee.

"After about 40 minutes my metal detector pinged. We scooped it up and I initially thought it was a ring pull but, sure enough, it was a ring. Chris couldn’t believe it – his face was like he’d just tried his first ice cream.