George and Jane Farr recently opened their home garden at Pallinsburn House near Cornhill-on-Tweed to the public for the very first time to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jane is a long-standing volunteer member of the North Northumberland Macmillan fundraising committee along with Catherine Lister, mother of Morpeth Mayor Rachael Hogg. George is the current High Sheriff of Northumberland and he directed parking on the day.

They accepted voluntary donations for garden entry and Macmillan volunteers, including Jane, served afternoon tea to visitors. Other committee members sold homemade cakes and bakes whilst Catherine sold the Morpeth Mayor’s jam for her Mayoral fundraising.

The sun shone all afternoon and tables were placed around the garden so that the visitors could enjoy the ambience of the garden.

George and Jane Farr pictured in their garden during the event.

The event raised £1,680 and the North Northumberland Macmillan committee generously decided to give the money to the Morpeth Mayoral fund so that it could add to the other money raised during her year in the civic role that will be ringfenced for the Macmillan support hub at Wansbeck General Hospital, ensuring every penny raised is spent in Northumberland.

The information and support hub is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm (except on bank holidays). You can drop in to see advisors at the cancer information and support hub. You do not need an appointment.

Coun Hogg said: “'I was overjoyed and very grateful to find out that Jane and George Farr, and the North Northumberland MacMillan committee, offered to collaborate with the Morpeth Mayor’s fundraising efforts in this way.

“The total amount raised, £1,680, is a phenomenal sum and a very generous decision. The committee members were very keen that their fundraising directly benefited Northumberland and fortunately we have the ability to ring fence the proceeds for the amazing, local Macmillan support hub that is located at Wansbeck General Hospital and is available to all Northumberland residents.

“Volunteer fundraisers are the unsung heroes in the community who enable direct change through their altruistic efforts and kindness.

“Macmillan is a very popular charity and the public are always very generous towards this cause.”