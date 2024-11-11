Dozens of people have reacted to an announcement that a pub in the Berwick area has been closed.

In a heartfelt message on social media, the couple who had been running The Angel Inn – Adele and Paul – explained why they decided to shut the doors of the establishment in Tweedmouth.

Their Facebook post earlier this month included the following: “After a lot of thought and consideration, we have taken the decision yet not lightly to cease trade at The Angel Inn – with immediate effect.

“We have served the good people of Berwick for nearly 10 years and during those times we have met some of the best people. We have had amazing times and made and shared amazing memories.

“But after 10 years, it takes its toll on you physically, mentally and emotionally and now we feel is good a time as any to concentrate on ourselves and recharge our batteries and spend quality time with each other and our kids.

“We would like to thank each and everyone of you guys for your continued support over the years and to the staff both past and present for all your help during your time with us.

“What started off as a whim turned out to be one of the best chances we took in life and one we’re glad we took.”

There have been more than 90 comments in response to the announcement wishing the couple well. An example of which is Julie Palmer saying: “Sorry to hear this, you were such a welcoming pub. However, we all deserve time to do the best for us.”