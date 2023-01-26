Conservative David Towns, who represents the Pegswood ward on Northumberland County Council, made the announcement this week but said he had come to the decision some time ago.

Coun Towns, who won the seat from the Labour Party in 2017, said his job had changed and would require more of a commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, he said: “As some residents will already know, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2025. I made this decision several months ago, as my role at work changed and I took on more responsibility.

Coun David Towns.

“As that role grows, I need to address my work-life balance and stepping away from local politics is a good way to get a bit more personal and family time back.

“We’ve also got significant boundary changes likely to happen, which will effectively split the current Pegswood Division in two for the next local elections, and therefore the time seems right to let others have a go at continuing to bring about improvements in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to do my best for the division in the meantime and will not take my foot off the gas until my successor is chosen by the voters.”

A spokesman for Northumberland Conservatives said: “We are saddened to hear Coun Towns will not be standing at the next election. David continues to be a very valued member of the group and is well-liked by his colleagues and his residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad