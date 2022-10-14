The scheme is part of a project funded by Historic England and the council, and will help to improve the management of the three conservation areas.

Anyone interested is invited to join the mentoring programme helping volunteers survey the areas and provide up-to-date information on the condition of the buildings. There will also be an opportunity to learn about familiar buildings and a chance to find new hidden gems.

An online introduction to the project is also available to those interested at 7pm on Thursday, 20 October to find out more. Additionally, there will be training sessions running for volunteers at the William Elder Building in Castlegate at 10am to noon, on either Friday, October 28 or Saturday, October 29.

Volunteers are being sought by the county council for a Berwick area project.

Coun Colin Horncastle, portfolio holder for community services, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to play a part in protecting the historic buildings and spaces which make Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal such special places.“We would encourage everyone who is interested to come along and get involved in this important and rewarding project and to learn new skills and meet new people along the way.”

Catherine Seymour, Berwick North county councillor, added: "I am pleased to see this exciting project and opportunity and encourage everyone to get involved and attend free training sessions for volunteers.

“To learn and gather information in our conservation areas about our built heritage is something I and many others are passionate about and appreciate.

“We are so fortunate to have 400-plus listed buildings in Berwick and must stand guard to protect as stewards for future generations.”

Running the project is specialist consultants, Urban Vision Enterprise, and will be supported by Berwick Conservation Area Advisory Group.

Group chairperson Margaret Shaw said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a project, which will provide a record and evaluation of the key elements that make up the special interest and character of the conservation areas that will also help inform planning decisions in the future.”