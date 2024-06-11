Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council has approved a £6.48million allocation for a new sports hall project at Morpeth’s high school.

Members of the local authority’s cabinet gave the funding recommendation for King Edward VI School the green light at its meeting today (Tuesday).

The scheme will help to address the issue of the increased pupil numbers experienced in recent years within the Morpeth Partnership enrolment at KEVI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, the school has previously confirmed that the will benefit the wider community as well as its students.

King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

In a report to the cabinet meeting, officers set out that the development of the new building would enable the Cheviot Learning Trust to repurpose the existing “undersized” hall, gym and changing room facilities into new classroom spaces.

It sets out the funding arrangements. In the current financial year (2024/25), £2.855million is coming from a Department for Education Basic Need Grant, £1.169million from Section 106 (agreements with developers) funding held to create capacity in education in Morpeth and £111,000 from the council itself.

The council will then add £2.345million in the 2025/26 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for inspiring young people, said during the meeting: “This is a very exciting project for Morpeth and the wider area that has been in train for a long time.

“The school needs more classroom space. We have a growing population in Morpeth, as Morpeth is a very popular town.”

The report to the meeting also states: “To meet the needs of the increased demand for places and enhance community and school sports facilities, there are three separate projects listed.

a – The council to fund and deliver the new sports hall and associated facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

b – Cheviot Learning Trust to fund main school building improvements to increase classroom space to accommodate student numbers through remodelling of the existing changing and gym facilities.