Countryside traditions take centre stage at Ingram Show

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:22 GMT
Visitors flocked to the Breamish Valley to enjoy Ingram Show on Saturday.

There were lots of craft stalls to browse, exhibits to admire and plenty of entertainment on offer,

Organisers posted on social media: “A huge thank you to everyone who came along and supported our show, we really hope you enjoyed it as much as we have. The wind certainly didn’t stop us from having the best day.

“To the show committee, sponsors, volunteers and everyone else involved in making our show such an enjoyable experience, we couldn’t have made today what it was without you. See you all next year!”

Pony sports.

1. Ingram 1

Pony sports. Photo: Len Smith Photography

Photo Sales
The sack race.

2. Ingram 2

The sack race. Photo: Len Smith Photography

Photo Sales
Traditional games.

3. Ingram 3

Traditional games. Photo: Len Smith Photography

Photo Sales
A competitor in the hill race.

4. Ingram 4

A competitor in the hill race. Photo: Len Smith Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Organisers
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice