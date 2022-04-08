Country park cafes to re-open following Covid pandemic

The cafe at Plessey Woods Country Park is among those re-opening to the public.

Since 2020 the cafes at Druridge Bay, Bolam Lake, Plessey Woods and Tyne Riverside Country Park have either been closed or limited to takeaway service due to the Covid pandemic.

From Saturday, April 9, visitors will be able to sit inside for drinks and light refreshments at Plessey Woods, Bolam Lake and the new cafe extension at Druridge Bay.

Cllr John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Local Services, said: “It’s great we’re able to offer indoor seating again at our country park cafes in time for the Easter holidays.

“With the great British weather sitting outside isn’t always a pleasant experience and we know how popular are cafes are for the thousands of visitors who come to our country parks every year.