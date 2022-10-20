Sanderson Arcade and other members of the Morpeth Markets working group are putting the finishing touches to the November and December programme.

It will start off with a Christmas market on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 – there will be a range of stalls, street food, live music and an appearance from Santa as the popular free Christmas grotto returns.

The beautiful Christmas tree with the stunning angel wings will be returning to the piazza area of Sanderson Arcade next to the newly-installed outdoor seating terrace at Barluga.

The popular free Christmas grotto with Santa will return.

Bridge Street will be closed to traffic as more than 40 local producers and crafters will be joining in the festivities.

Centre manager at Sanderson Arcade and organiser of the event, Lottie Thompson, said: “We love Christmas in Morpeth and we’re really looking forward to seeing the town lit up with the beautiful Christmas lights displays, as well as welcoming our lovely traders to our festive Christmas market.”

“The Christmas market will host a range of traders selling a huge selection of gift ideas and gourmet treats – perfect for anyone carrying out their Christmas shopping early.

“Our line-up of live music will add to the festive atmosphere and no Christmas event would be complete in Morpeth without a visit to the one and only Santa Claus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Elves and Gingerbread Men will be joining in the fun that weekend, visiting the Arcade on the Saturday from 2pm to 5pm and the Sunday from 11am to 2pm.

The programme continues with the Morpeth Makers Market, which will be held on Saturday, November 26, the Festive Farmers Market on Saturday, December 3 and a second Christmas Market due to be held Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.

The Grinch will also be visiting the Arcade on Saturday, December 10 and Friday, December 16 and real reindeers will be ‘flying in’ to say hello outside Sandersons Boutique on Sunday, December 18.