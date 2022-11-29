‘Let’s Jumper into Christmas – Berwick Late Night Shopping’ will take place on Thursday, December 15 at participating stores.

Organised by Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce, there is an opportunity to collect double Christmas loyalty stickers on purchases from 4pm to 8pm.

The poster for the event includes an explanation for the jumper element. It states: ‘Fluffy, retro, funny, ugly and itchy Christmas jumpers all welcome for a free loyalty sticker’.

Jonathan Macfarlane inside the ROJO Antiques Gallery in Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

The Chamber’s annual Christmas Loyalty Scheme aims to encourage people to use local businesses in the run up to the festive period and there are dozens of participating stores.

Every time customers spend £20 or more on a single sale, they will be offered a sticker for their loyalty card for every £20 spent.

Collect 10 stickers and customers can enter their card into a prize draw. The prizes will be valued at £200, £100 and £50 in vouchers, which can be spent in any of the participating businesses.

Berwick’s independent stores between them provide a range of hand-made, vintage, antique, eco-friendly and unusual items.

Jonathan Macfarlane, who runs ROJO Antiques Gallery in Bridge Street with husband Roland Wallis, is among the Chamber members who are publicising the event.

He said: “We think this will particularly appeal to people who work nine to five and/or who live out of town and we hope they will enjoy seeing what our shops have to offer.

“We recognise that times are tough for many at the moment, so that’s why we’ve come up with being able to get loyalty stickers by wearing a Christmas jumper on the evening as well as through purchases.

“This will also hopefully continue the positive momentum for independent businesses in the town following the well-attended networking event hosted by the Chamber in Berwick Town Hall on November 2.”

