Countdown to Christmas in Berwick as Rotary Club tree put in place
Work started to set-up its Christmas tree on Marygate whilst it was still dark on Sunday morning (November 19) and continued until mid-morning.
The process included transporting the tree to the site, setting up the concrete base, positioning the tree and hanging the Christmas lights. Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson was among those helping out on the day, he swept the area around the tree.
Berwick Rotary Club has also installed Christmas lights on the Royal Tweed Bridge, also known as the New Bridge.
Many in the town are looking forward to the Christmas Market on Sunday, December 10, which is organised by the club. It will raise money to help local families hit by the cost-of-living crisis.
For more information, go to the Berwick Rotary Facebook page.