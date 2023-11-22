Members of Berwick Rotary Club got up early to once again bring some festive cheer to the town.

Work started to set-up its Christmas tree on Marygate whilst it was still dark on Sunday morning (November 19) and continued until mid-morning.

The process included transporting the tree to the site, setting up the concrete base, positioning the tree and hanging the Christmas lights. Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson was among those helping out on the day, he swept the area around the tree.

Berwick Rotary Club has also installed Christmas lights on the Royal Tweed Bridge, also known as the New Bridge.

Many in the town are looking forward to the Christmas Market on Sunday, December 10, which is organised by the club. It will raise money to help local families hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

For more information, go to the Berwick Rotary Facebook page.

1 . Berwick Rotary Club Christmas tree 1 Getting the tree in position. Photo: Tim Barnsley Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Rotary Club Christmas tree 2 The process included hanging the Christmas lights and Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson was among those helping out on the day, he swept the area around the tree. Photo: Tim Barnsley Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Rotary Club Christmas tree 3 The tree lit up on Sunday evening. Photo: Tim Barnsley Photo Sales