News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
The Berwick Rotary Club tree on Marygate. Picture by Tim Barnsley.The Berwick Rotary Club tree on Marygate. Picture by Tim Barnsley.
The Berwick Rotary Club tree on Marygate. Picture by Tim Barnsley.

Countdown to Christmas in Berwick as Rotary Club tree put in place

Members of Berwick Rotary Club got up early to once again bring some festive cheer to the town.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT

Work started to set-up its Christmas tree on Marygate whilst it was still dark on Sunday morning (November 19) and continued until mid-morning.

The process included transporting the tree to the site, setting up the concrete base, positioning the tree and hanging the Christmas lights. Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson was among those helping out on the day, he swept the area around the tree.

Berwick Rotary Club has also installed Christmas lights on the Royal Tweed Bridge, also known as the New Bridge.

Many in the town are looking forward to the Christmas Market on Sunday, December 10, which is organised by the club. It will raise money to help local families hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

For more information, go to the Berwick Rotary Facebook page.

Getting the tree in position.

1. Berwick Rotary Club Christmas tree 1

Getting the tree in position. Photo: Tim Barnsley

Photo Sales
The process included hanging the Christmas lights and Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson was among those helping out on the day, he swept the area around the tree.

2. Berwick Rotary Club Christmas tree 2

The process included hanging the Christmas lights and Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson was among those helping out on the day, he swept the area around the tree. Photo: Tim Barnsley

Photo Sales
The tree lit up on Sunday evening.

3. Berwick Rotary Club Christmas tree 3

The tree lit up on Sunday evening. Photo: Tim Barnsley

Photo Sales
Berwick Rotary Club has installed Christmas lights on the Royal Tweed Bridge, also known as the New Bridge, as well.

4. Lights on Royal Tweed Bridge 1

Berwick Rotary Club has installed Christmas lights on the Royal Tweed Bridge, also known as the New Bridge, as well. Photo: Tim Barnsley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WorkBerwickRotary Club