Council's floral project starting to bloom
Six planters are now in place across the Tritlington and West Chevington Parish Council area following its successful application for a major grant.
It has received £5,000 from the Ventient Sisters and North Steads Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund at the Community Foundation to purchase flower planters and spring flowering bulbs.
Another two planters will be installed and the bulbs are on order. The parish includes Causey Park, Earsdon, Gorfenletch and Fenrother as well as Tritlington and West Chevington.
Coun Karen Young said: “We were delighted to get the grant.
“My husband (Martin Young) has kindly made up the planters and Dobbies has kindly donated the bedding plants for them. Now that six of them are in place, we’ve had great feedback from the community.
“The hundreds of thousands of bulbs are due to arrive at the end of September or the first few days of October. They will be planted across 15 locations and we’re hiring a bulb planting machine to help plant them.”