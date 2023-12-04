There will once again be a #TeamMND taking part in the Boxing Day Dip at Spittal.

This year, the team will include three local Northumberland County councillors – Coun Colin Hardy, Coun Georgina Hill and Northumberland civic head Coun Catherine Seymour, who is supporting MNDA as one of her charities during her year in office.

Coun Hardy said: “#TeamMND will also include friends and families of people who have been affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

“Please come along and support us at 11am on Spittal Beach or donate online at www.justgiving.com/page/colin-hardy-1698748698168”