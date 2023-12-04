News you can trust since 1854
Councillors to team up for dip at Spittal in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association

There will once again be a #TeamMND taking part in the Boxing Day Dip at Spittal.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:12 GMT
This year, the team will include three local Northumberland County councillors – Coun Colin Hardy, Coun Georgina Hill and Northumberland civic head Coun Catherine Seymour, who is supporting MNDA as one of her charities during her year in office.

Coun Hardy said: “#TeamMND will also include friends and families of people who have been affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

“Please come along and support us at 11am on Spittal Beach or donate online at www.justgiving.com/page/colin-hardy-1698748698168

For more information, email [email protected]

