Councillors to team up for dip at Spittal in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association
There will once again be a #TeamMND taking part in the Boxing Day Dip at Spittal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year, the team will include three local Northumberland County councillors – Coun Colin Hardy, Coun Georgina Hill and Northumberland civic head Coun Catherine Seymour, who is supporting MNDA as one of her charities during her year in office.
Coun Hardy said: “#TeamMND will also include friends and families of people who have been affected by Motor Neurone Disease.
“Please come along and support us at 11am on Spittal Beach or donate online at www.justgiving.com/page/colin-hardy-1698748698168”
For more information, email [email protected]