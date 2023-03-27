Mikey Easton, Riley Hedley and flowers left at the crash scene.

Best friends Riley Hedley, 17, and Mikey Easton, 16, were involved in a late-night accident on the A196 near Coopies Way on March 12.

The two young men were described as “inseparable” by their families and were said to be so close, they “could have been brothers” after growing up together.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council, business chairman Barry Flux led tributes to both Riley and Mikey.

Both teenagers’ parents work for the county council.

Councillor Flux said: “It is my sad duty to make an announcement on the untimely deaths of two of our county’s young people. Members will be aware of a tragic accident in which Mikey Easton and Riley Hedley sadly lost their lives.

“I understand the boys’ parents work for the county council, and I’m sure all members will join me in sending our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends.”

Emergency services were called shortly after 12.40am on March 12 but despite their best efforts, along with help from members of the public, Riley and Mikey sadly passed away.

An investigation into how the crash happened is ongoing.

In a joint statement released in memory of their sons, the families said their worlds had been “turned upside down”, adding: “No news has ever devastated us more. Our lives will be changed forever and there will never be a day that goes by that we won’t miss them with all our hearts.

“Riley and Mikey were inseparable. Two lads who grew up together and were so close – they could have been brothers. They were a fun-loving duo that lit up every room.

“We also want thank neighbours and local businesses for their kindness – the whole community has rallied behind us and we’re so full of gratitude.

“While we thank everyone for their support and kindness, we now ask that our privacy be respected while we continue to try and come to terms with the loss of our two wonderful boys.”