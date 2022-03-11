Councillor's call on Royal Border Bridge lighting

Recent poor quality lighting at the Royal Border Bridge in Berwick.

In 2009, a small group of volunteers led a project to get lighting on the iconic bridge to mark the the 150th anniversary of the death of the great railway engineer Robert Stephenson, who designed and constructed the bridge – a 28-arch viaduct spanning the River Tweed.

However, the lighting has been beset with problems in recent years, with floods and ice on the River Tweed damaging underwater cables and preventing some of the lights from functioning.

Georgina Hill, member for Berwick East, says although Northumberland County Council has committed to resolve the issue once and for all, progress has been slow and some initial estimates put the cost of the work at well over £200,000.

Lights of the Royal Border Bridge changed to red, white and blue, the colours of the French Tricolore, when they worked better than they do now.

She recently received a large number of requests and arranged for the bridge lights to be turned to yellow and blue in support of Ukraine but the result was “disappointing due to the ongoing issues”.

Coun Hill has written to county council leader Glen Sanderson saying: “The lights should illuminate and do justice to the historical bridge (and town) and be able to mark all sorts of things/events – from the celebratory to the grim and tragic events unfolding in Ukraine.

“I know that you (Glen) have committed to restore these lights and an options survey is currently being carried out, but can I please just re-emphasise the importance of this project and its speedy progression.”

It is hoped that some interim repairs and exploratory work can be done on the back of restoration work due to be carried out on the bridge by Network Rail.

A variety of masonry, brickwork and crack stitching repairs are planned to preserve the structure that was opened by Queen Victoria in 1850.

Coun Hill added: “Network Rail has been very helpful with this request.

“It is obviously quite a challenge and expense accessing the cables and lights via water, and getting permission for a temporary closure of the railway line.”